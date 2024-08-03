Azerbaijan counts missing people from Armenia's military aggression

3 August 2024 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 3,961 people have been registered as missing as of August 1 due to Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, Azernews reports via the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

According to the commission, of these, 3,953 people went missing during the First Karabakh War, and eight people - during the Second Karabakh War and the subsequent period.

"The fact that new inquiries keep pouring in suggests that this is far from being the final statistic," the commission added.

To note, the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons has published the names of Azerbaijani citizens who went missing during the First Karabakh War and whose identities were established in 2024.

The commission pointed out that the remains of 64 out of the 73 missing persons were found in unmarked graves of martyrs, and the remains of nine were found in mass graves discovered in Edilli, Dashalti, and Sarijali villages.

To recall, the First Karabakh War, which commenced in the late 1980s with Armenia's overt territorial claims to Azerbaijan's historical lands, provocations on ethnic grounds, and acts of terror, culminated in military aggression against Azerbaijan. In the occupied districts and cities, the Armenian armed forces mercilessly murdered Azerbaijanis during the military campaign, without distinguishing between servicemen and the civilian population. Ethnic cleansing and genocide were perpetrated against the Azerbaijani people.

