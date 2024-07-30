Georgia appoints new consul general in Azerbaijan's Ganja [PHOTOS]

30 July 2024 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

A new consul general of Georgia has been appointed to Azerbaijan's city of Ganja, Azernews reports.

The head of the Ganja city executive authority, Niyazi Bayramov, held a courtesy meeting with the newly appointed consul general of Georgia to Ganja, Kakha Abdaladze.

Before the meeting, they visited the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers at its base.

Niyazi Bayramov congratulated the consul and wished him success in his future endeavours. During the conversation with the consul, the city leader spoke about the history of ancient Ganja and its industrial and economic potential. He mentioned that currently, the city is home to large industrial enterprises such as the "Ganja Automobile Plant" Production Union, "AzerAluminum" JSC, "Ganja Wine - 2," and others.

Additionally, it was highlighted that, as of yesterday, the first industrial explosives production plant, launched by "AzerBlast" LLC, a subsidiary of "AzerGold" CJSC, has started operating at full capacity.

The executive head also spoke about the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia. He noted that last year, a memorial plaque was installed on the facade of the Javadkhan Office Museum building, where the prominent Georgian writer Nikolos Baratashvili once worked.

Kakha Abdaladze expressed his gratitude for the warm meeting. He noted that the Azerbaijani and Georgian peoples have historically maintained friendly relations. The cooperation established between the regions of both countries also contributes to the development of these relations. During the conversation, steps that could be taken to expand these connections were discussed.

At the end of the meeting, mutual commemorative gifts were presented, and photographs were taken.

---

