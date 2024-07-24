President Ilham Aliyev inspects progress of Victory Park construction in Baku [PHOTOS]

24 July 2024 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the ongoing construction of the Victory Park in Baku, Azernews reports.

Nariman Topchubashov, Director of “PMD Projects”, briefed the head of state on the developments in the park.

In a decree signed on December 3, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev instructed the establishment of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum in Baku.

On September 27, Remembrance Day, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the construction site of the Victory Park. The head of state and the First Lady familiarized themselves with the progress of the work.

The Victory Park, located on 8 November Avenue, covers an area of over nine hectares. The park’s entrance features 44 arch elements, symbolizing the beginning of the symbolic road to Victory. The arch under construction stands at 44 meters in height and 22 meters in width.

A memorial monument commemorating November 8 – Victory Day will be erected at the park’s entrance. The monument will symbolize Victory Day and unshakable unity.

The Victory Museum, accessible from two entry points within the park, will occupy an area of 9,200 square meters and will display the names of soldiers and officers who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity on its side wall.

Visitors will have access to the park area after touring the museum. The park will also feature a thematic garden, a cascading waterfall, the Karabakh Memory Garden, and a general viewpoint overlooking the park. Additionally, plans include the construction of the Freedom Flag Square at the park's end.

---

