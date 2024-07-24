President Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

24 July 2024 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

On July 24, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The head of state congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday, wishing him good health and new successes in his presidential activities.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev thanked the President of Azerbaijan for his attention and congratulations.

The Presidents noted the significance of the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States held in Shusha on July 5-6 and the contacts made during this event.

During the phone conversation, the heads of state praised the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries across various areas and expressed confidence that these bilateral ties will continue to strengthen. They also exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation and future contacts.

