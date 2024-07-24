Prosecutors General of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan sign two documents

24 July 2024 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

The Prosecutors General of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan, Maksat Asanaliyev and Kamran Aliyev, have signed a cooperation agreement and a cooperation program for 2025-2026, Azernews reports.

The meeting took place within the framework of the 22nd meeting of the Prosecutors General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries and the 3rd meeting of the Council of Prosecutors General of the Organization of Turkic States.

The agreement and the cooperation program are aimed at strengthening mutual interaction in the field of legislation between the supervisory authorities of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan. The documents provide for the exchange of experience and information, joint activities, including the implementation of projects aimed at increasing the efficiency of prosecutorial activities," noted the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan.

---

