Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan has repeatedly been a victim of disinformation

21 July 2024 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has repeatedly been a victim of disinformation, Azernews reports, citing Azertag that this was told by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, while giving a speech at the second working day of the II Shusha Global Media Forum.

H. Hajiyev reminded that when the territories of Azerbaijan were occupied for 30 years, Armenia presented itself to the world as a victim of Azerbaijan.

"During the 44-day war, Azerbaijan fought against disinformation. President Ilham Aliyev's numerous interviews with the international media were one of the success stories against disinformation," he said.

As the official said disinformation is not a new phenomenon. Hajiyev noted that information is a very powerful tool. "But how it is used is a big question. The most dangerous thing is that disinformation has turned into manipulation and psychological warfare against the people of Azerbaijan," he added.

The assistant to the President noted that disinformation can be a means for certain groups to achieve their goals and lead to wars. The main victims of disinformation are the media and journalists.

Having brought to the attention of the forum participants, Hikmat Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan was under occupation for many years, but the foreign media showed it from a different angle.

"Some foreign media reported that we allegedly committed a crime against Armenia, and they were the ones who were under occupation. However, we have activated the means of denial in a serious attempt. Through official statements and press conferences, we communicated correct information and truth to the world. Our media played a big role in this case.

---

