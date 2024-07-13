President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Montenegro

13 July 2024 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović on the occasion of Montenegro's national holiday, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of your national holiday, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the entire people of your country on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and Montenegro enjoy good traditions of friendship and cooperation. We are pleased with the dynamic development of our interstate relations and the expansion of our cooperation in various fields.

I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen the relations between our countries and to fully utilize the potential of our mutually beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health and success in your endeavors, and I wish the friendly people of Montenegro continued peace and prosperity.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 10 July 2024"

---

