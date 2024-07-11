Preparatory stage of “Birlestik-2024” exercise fulfills forthcoming tasks [PHOTOS]

11 July 2024 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

The following tasks were successfully accomplished at the preparatory stage of the “Birlestik-2024” operational-tactical command-staff exercise, Azernews reports.

On the next day of the preparatory stage, Azerbaijan Army servicemen took measures on bringing standard weapons into a combat state.

It is worth mentioning that, the exercise is focused on the organization of joint activities of the military personnel of the participating countries, further improvement of their professionalism and level of training.

