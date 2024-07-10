Azernews.Az

10 July 2024 11:16 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's ambassador to Pakistan meets with Minister of Planning and Development [PHOTOS]
Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov met with Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister Planning and Development, Member National Assembly (Narowal) of this country, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by pakistani minister on his official "X" account.

"We discussed areas of mutual cooperation, ideas to enhance level of economic partnership and preparations for forthcoming visit of President of Azerbaijan H.E Excellency Ilham Aliyev," minister added.

---

