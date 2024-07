9 July 2024 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev met with Ambassador of Ukraine to the country Yuriy Husyev, Azernews reports.

The meeting saw discussions on current state of and prospects for development of cooperation in the field of education.

