OSCE PA begins forming observer mission for parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan

9 July 2024

The Parliamentary Assembly (PA) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has begun preparations for forming an observer mission for the parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan in September, Azernews reports.

The OSCE PA confirmed receiving an invitation for the elections but noted that it is still too early to discuss the composition of the mission:

"We have received an invitation to observe the upcoming elections and plan to send a mission. Organizational work has just begun, and mission leaders have not yet been appointed. The number of observers will be determined after the final registration date, usually a few weeks before election day," the statement said.

Additionally, it was reported that on election day, the OSCE PA will hold a press conference with the participation of the mission leaders.

It should be noted that on June 28, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on dissolving the sixth convocation of the Milli Majlis and scheduling early elections to the Milli Majlis. By this decree, the sixth convocation of the Milli Majlis was dissolved, and early elections were scheduled for September 1.

