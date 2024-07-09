Azerbaijan Army servicemen arrive in Kazakhstan to participate in “Birlestik-2024” [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

9 July 2024 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

“Birlestik-2024” operational-tactical command-staff exercise will be held from July 11 on Oymasha training grounds and Cape Tokmak in the Caspian Sea aquatorium of Kazakhstan under the joint plan signed between the Defence Ministries of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

A unit of commando servicemen of the Land Forces, parachute descent and search-rescue service, and Su-25 aircraft of the Air Force, as well as patrol and descent ships of the Navy representing Azerbaijan, arrived in Kazakhstan.

It is noteworthy that the joint operational-tactical command-staff exercise will continue until July 17.

