Turn Waste into Gifts festival held in Sumgait [PHOTOS]

7 July 2024 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

"Turn Waste into Gifts" festival was held in Sumgayit city with the support of the Sumgayit City Executive Authority and the organization of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources in connection with the International Polyethylene Package Rejection Day, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the festival, citizens handed over 2,033 liters of plastic, 235 liters of glass, and 1,040 spent batteries and received various gifts instead.

Interesting quizzes, various competitions were organized at the event, and eco-volunteers painted pictures on canvas.

The event held within the framework of the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" is being held in order to prevent waste, use resources more efficiently, collect and recycle waste at its source, as well as inform the public about the harm and alternatives of polyethylene bags.

It should be noted that "International Polyethylene Package Rejection Day" is celebrated every year on July 3 in order to educate the population about the harm of polyethylene bags to the environment and to encourage the transition to more ecological alternatives by abandoning their use.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz