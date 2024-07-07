Crime incident in Baku's settlement results in death of police officer

7 July 2024 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

The crime incident in the Surakhani settlement of Baku resulted in the death of a policeman, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Internal Ministry.

Mammadov Mehman Salahaddin oghlu, born in 1983, who was previously convicted 8 times under various articles of the Criminal Code and wanted for theft, resisted with a knife when he was detained by a police officer in Surakhani district of the capital on July 6.

M. Mammadov injured a police officer on duty with the knife and tried to escape. Despite having been seriously injured, police captain Fakhraddin Nasirov prevented the attempt detained the criminal, and handed him over to other police officers.

Although the injured police officer was taken to the hospital, it was not possible to save his life.

---

