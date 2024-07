5 July 2024 23:06 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov attended an informal dinner in Shusha on July 5, Azernews reports.

