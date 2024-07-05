Azernews.Az

Presidents of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan visited first residential complex in Shusha, Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, and toured city [PHOTOS]

5 July 2024 18:51 (UTC+04:00)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, who are on a visit to the country, visited the first residential complex consisting of 23 buildings in Shusha, the Ashagi Govhar Aga mosque, and toured the city, Azernews reports.

