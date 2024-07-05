New executive director appoints to Compulsory Insurance Bureau

5 July 2024 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

By the decision of the Board of Trustees of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau (ISB), Vusal Masiyev was appointed as the executive director of the institution, Azernews reports citing the ISB.

He replaced Rashad Ahmadov in this position.

V. Mesiyev once worked as the Chief Information Manager of ISB, as well as the deputy director of "DOST Digital Innovation Center" LLC belonging to the Sustainable and Operative Social Security Agency (DOST) under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the chairman of the Board of Directors of the State Employment Service. worked as a consultant, technical director at "Sybernet" LLC.

