Early elections to Azerbaijan’s parliament scheduled for September 1, 2024

28 June 2024 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an Order on dissolving the sixth convocation Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and setting snap parliamentary elections, Azernews reports.

Under the presidential Order, the sixth convocation Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall be dissolved and the snap parliamentary elections in the Azerbaijani parliament shall be scheduled for September 1, 2024.

---

