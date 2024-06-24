Azerbaijani language school opens in Berlin [PHOTOS]

24 June 2024 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Kharibulbul Azerbaijani language weekend school has started operating at the Azerbaijan Culture Centre in Berlin, Azernews reports.

The project was launched with the organisational support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora, and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany.

Azerbaijan Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov also participated in the ceremony.

In his speech, Farid Jafarov emphasised the importance of the Azerbaijani language at the at the weekend school. It was noted that the school will contribute to the promotion of the Azerbaijani language.

The establishment of Azerbaijani language schools at the initiative of the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva is of great importance in preserving ties with the historical motherland and learning the mother tongue of the young generation.

The Azerbaijani Diaspora in Germany is also successfully operating in this field.

After the opening ceremony, the guests participated in the opening of newly organised drum courses at the Azerbaijan Culture Centre.

Gifts were presented to the students of the Mother Language School on behalf of the Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

