Professional holiday of civil servants marked in Azerbaijan

23 June 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Today is celebrated as the professional holiday of civil servants in Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the professional holiday of civil servants on June 23 was established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated May 25, 2006.

Taking into account the role of public service in the creation of a democratic, legal and secular state and the declaration of June 23 as the United Nations Public Service Day by the UN General Assembly, that date was declared as a professional holiday of civil servants in Azerbaijan.

The services of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the formation and development of the modern civil service system in our country, and in the building of a democratic, legal, and secular state are invaluable. The reforms carried out by the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in the state administration system are the foundation of Azerbaijan's rapid development and strengthening of its international reputation, becoming an important regional actor. Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's expansion and continuation of these reforms, our country's power is increasing daily. It can be said with certainty that a state administration system that meets modern requirements has been established in our country, the functions of all branches of government have been clearly defined, and necessary institutions have been created to protect and ensure the rights and freedoms of citizens.

