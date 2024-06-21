Russian writer Maxim Gorky's ties to Azerbaijan highlighted at exhibition [PHOTOS]

21 June 2024 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An exhibition featuring rare archival footage of Russian writer Maxim Gorky, highlighting his ties to Baku and Azerbaijani cultural figures, has been presented at Russian House in Baku.

The exhibition featured joint photographs with Azerbaijan's prominent figures, such as Samad Vurgun, Jafar Jabbarli, Mehdi Huseyn, and Salman Mumtaz.

The event also included a lecture by historian, photographer, and curator Rustam Huseynov, shedding light on lesser-known aspects of Maxim Gorky's life in Baku.

Speaking to Azernews, Rustam Huseynov noted that the event was hosted as part of the "Conversations on Culture and Art" initiative.

During the event, Rustam Huseynov spoke about Gorky's initial visit to the city, which inspired his renowned essay on the Nobel brothers' oil fields.

Rustam Huseynov shared the little-known facts of the biography of Maxim Gorky related to Baku, including the reasons for his first trip, which became the basis for the famous essay about the oil fields of the Nobel brothers. The details of Maxim Gorky's cooperation with Baku periodicals before the revolution, his communication with Hasan bey Zardabi, and the influence of his articles in the press of that time were examined in detail.

"The greatest interest of the audience was aroused by his stories, written under the impression of his trips, and essays showing in detail the customs and traditions that most impressed him. An interesting impression was made by the contrast described by Gorky between pre-revolutionary and Soviet Baku in 1928. Special attention was paid to the productions of Gorky's plays in Baku theatres and memorial places associated with the biography and memory of Gorky, as well as his role in the formation of literary organisations," said Rustam Huseynov.

"The world-famous writer Maxim Gorky visited Baku three times, wrote several articles and essays about his trips, and materials from his Baku voyages were used to create several stories. The works of Maxim Gorky had a great influence on the work of Azerbaijani writers and poets S. Akhundov, S. Vurgun, J. Jabbarly, M. Ibrahimov. A. Sakhhat, and others," he added.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz