Next meeting of Azerbaijani parliament kicks off

The next plenary session of the Milli Majlis is held on June 21, Azernews reports.

The agenda for the meeting includes 12 issues:

Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan approving the "Agreement on defense cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan";

Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on "Exploration, development, and distribution of production of gold, copper, and polymetallic prospective ore deposits of Gadabey, Gosha, Kharkhar, Garadag, Ordubad group (Piyazbaşı, Agyurd, Shekardara, Kaleki), Kizilbulag, Demirli, and Vejnali" in conjunction with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan amending the "Regulation on military service" approved by Law No. 377-IQ of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated October 3, 1997;

Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan amending the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Employment" (second reading);

Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan amending the Family Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the identity card of a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan," "On information, informatization and protection of information," and "On personal data" (first reading);

Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan amending the Land Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (first reading);

Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan amending various laws including the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Code of Execution of Penalties of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and others (first reading);

Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Traffic" and the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan (first reading);

Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the circulation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors" (first reading);

Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan amending the Family Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan (first reading);

Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Perpetuation of the Martyr's Name and Benefits to Martyr's Families" (first reading).

