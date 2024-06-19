Baku Initiative Group to hold next conference on fight against colonialism

19 June 2024 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

The next conference of the Baku Initiative Group dedicated to the fight against colonialism will be held tomorrow, June 20, at the UN headquarters in New York.

Azernews reports that the conference will take place within the framework of the annual meeting of the Special Committee - C24, created in connection with the implementation of the UN Declaration on the granting of independence to the countries and peoples under colonial rule.

At the Conference entitled "Towards Independence and Fundamental Freedoms: The Role of the C24 Committee in Ending Colonialism", French and Dutch colonial territories, as well as Corsica, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Maohi Nui (French Polynesia), Kanaki (New Caledonia), as well as St. - Martin, Bonaire, as well as more than 40 officials, leaders of independence movements, decolonization experts, MPs and researchers from the USA, France, Brazil, the Gambian Islands Union and the Netherlands.

Unlike the international conferences organized by the Baku Initiative Group before, this event will include the participation and speech of representatives from St. Martin and Bonaire, which are the colonies of the Netherlands, for the first time.

At the conference, the foreign minister of New Caledonia will inform the world community about the latest events in his country, including the atrocities committed by the French government against the Kanak people.

