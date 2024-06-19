Azerbaijani MFA: Creating image of peaceful country is political manipulation

19 June 2024 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Regarding the claim that the policy of mass armament is the sovereign right of Armenia, let us note that it should be known to everyone why these steps taken by Armenia are illegitimate and pose a threat to our country.

According to Azernews, this was stated in the statement of the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Aykhan Hajizade on the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia dated June 19.

It was noted that for 30 years, it was Azerbaijan that grossly violated the norms and principles of international law, violated the Alma-Ata declaration, which it repeatedly refers to today, committed aggression against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, continued its territorial claims against its neighbors, and carried out its aggressive actions. As a result of the steps taken, the creation of the image of Armenia as a peaceful country is a political manipulation.

"It would be better if the Armenian side, which refers to territorial integrity based on the borders of 1991 and the Alma-Ata declaration, does not comply with these agreements in the last 30 years, refuses to accept the borders reflected in the Soviet maps, and occupies the territories of Azerbaijan.

It is absurd for Armenia, which does not recognize any borders, to present the positions occupied by Azerbaijani soldiers after 30 years as the territories of their villages without delimitation and to accuse Azerbaijan of occupation.

It is clear that countries like France, which supposedly support peace and are competing in supplying Armenia with lethal offensive weapons, contrary to Armenia's statements aimed at increasing its defense capabilities, serve to turn Armenia into a new source of tension and threats. Considering that this policy contributes to the next possible aggression of Armenia, it is important to refrain from these steps before it is too late.

The main condition for the signing of a real and lasting peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is the Armenian Constitution, which clearly refers to the Act of Independence of Armenia, which calls for the "unification of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh", and an end to the ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan, which are established in numerous legal and political documents of this country. ", the statement emphasized.

A. Hajizadeh added that the logic of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia that this problem can be ignored shows that this country is not interested in sustainable peace and is only trying to keep this situation as a backup option to start aggression against Azerbaijan again in the future: "Taking into account the mentioned , there is no moral reason to doubt the sincerity of this country in the peace process. We declare once again that the insidious policy of Armenia in the direction of creating new tension and hindering peace and stability will not bring any results instead of manipulative ideas, it should adhere to international obligations in deeds and not in words and contribute to the peace process".