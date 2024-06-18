Azerbaijan to provide rehabilitation services for 30 more children from Ukraine [PHOTOS]

18 June 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Another group of 30 Ukrainian children were brought to Azerbaijan today to be provided with social-psychological rehabilitation services under the organization of the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Azernews reports, citing the ministry

It was reported that national dance lessons and individual consultations by a professional psychologist will be organized for children in the camp located in Baku.

Later, the children will be involved in a short familiarization tour of Baku city. They will have the opportunity to get to know Icherisheher and Shirvanshahs palace complex, Maiden's Castle, seaside boulevard, Ateshgah temple, Yanardag monument and have an interesting time here.

In the following days, they are expected to be involved in a number of group therapies, meditation and yoga exercises, as well as psycho-social training, familiarization with national cuisine and other master classes in Baku and the regions.

Camp participants will be introduced to the history and sights of Gabala and Sheki cities. Within the framework of the 10-day social rehabilitation program, support will be provided to stabilize the emotional state of children, as well as ensure their integration into society.

It should be noted that together with the previous 4 groups, a total of about 150 Ukrainian children were brought to Azerbaijan and provided with social and psychological rehabilitation services.