Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation anticipates active participation in COP29

"The close relations between Egypt and Azerbaijan offer promising avenues for cooperation across various sectors, including infrastructure, oil and gas, ICT, and pharmaceuticals". Minister of International Cooperation of Egypt, Ms. Raniya El Mashat, highlighted these opportunities, expressing eagerness for enhanced collaboration in the near future, Azernews reports.

Anticipating the outcomes of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Egypt, Minister El Mashat emphasized a desire for expanded cooperation, particularly in the realm of business.

Acknowledging Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29, Minister El Mashat congratulated the nation, citing the importance of international cooperation in addressing climate change. She emphasized the significance of COP as a platform for mobilizing funding for climate action and achieving global climate goals.

Furthermore, Minister El Mashat underscored Egypt's commitment to research and collaboration in areas pertinent to climate change, signaling active participation in COP29. She expressed readiness to engage with international financial institutions and multilateral development banks to ensure the successful implementation of climate-related projects.

In conclusion, Minister El Mashat conveyed Egypt's anticipation for active engagement in COP29 and extended congratulations to Azerbaijan for hosting this pivotal conference, wishing them success in their endeavors.

