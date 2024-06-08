Assistant to Azerbaijani President Anar Alakbarov meets with Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan

8 June 2024 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

The first lady of Turkiye, Emina Erdogan, met with Anar Alekbarov, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, executive director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, in Istanbul, Azernews reports.

Anar Alakbarov informed Amina Erdogan about the work done by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and preparations for COP29.

A. Erdogan congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of hosting COP29 and said that as Turkiye they will do their best to support brotherly Azerbaijan.

"As Turkiye, we always stand by our brotherly country Azerbaijan," A. Erdogan stressed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz