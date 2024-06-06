President: Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur to become one of most developed regions in world

6 June 2024 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

“Life is reviving in liberated territories. Four cities and four villages have already been restored and former IDPs have returned there,” Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev as he said at a meeting with the speakers of parliaments of TURKPA member states.

“More than 7,000 former IDPs are already living on their ancestral lands, and by the end of this year this number will reach at least 20,000. Extensive construction and development work is underway, and Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur will become one of the most developed regions in the world,” the head of state emphasized.

