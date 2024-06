5 June 2024 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Two "F-1" hand grenades were found in Sumgait, Azernews reports.

Grenades were found in the 22nd district of Sumgait city.

Employees of relevant institutions were involved in the area. The fact is being investigated.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz