Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament pays official visit to Azerbaijan

4 June 2024 00:53 (UTC+04:00)

Speaker of the Parliament (Jogorku Kenesh) of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlanbek Shakiev arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that Speaker Nurlanbek Shakiev and his accompanying delegation were welcomed by First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ali Huseynli, head of the Milli Majlis working group for Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan interparliamentary ties Musa Guliyev, and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Latif Gandilov at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

---

