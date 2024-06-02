Azerbaijan's Minister of Health meets Director General of WHO

2 June 2024 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of the 77th session of the World Health Assembly, a meeting was held between the head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Minister of Health Teymur Musayev and the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, Teymur Musayev emphasized the importance of close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Health Organization and expressed his gratitude for the support provided by the WHO to Azerbaijan during the past period.

For his part, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highly appreciated the importance of cooperation with WHO by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The Director General of the WHO expressed confidence that the organization's joint projects with Azerbaijan will be successfully implemented in the future.

Congratulating on the fact that our country will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the WHO Director General expressed his gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan for the invitation to participate in the prestigious event. Emphasizing that Azerbaijan always organizes important international events at the highest level, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that he is looking forward to his participation in COP29 to be held in November.

At the end, opinions were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

---

