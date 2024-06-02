Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan discuss Military Medicine cooperation

2 June 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

According to the bilateral military cooperation plan signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic, a meeting was held between representatives of both countries at the Medical Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the meeting, the acting head of the Medical Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Ismailov, and the head of the Medical Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan, Colonel Amanbay Matisakov, exchanged views on the prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of military medicine, and also discussed other issues of mutual interest

Then the representative of Kyrgyzstan visited the Main Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense, the Central Military Clinic, the Central Dental Clinic, the Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control, the Center for Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy and got acquainted with the activities of doctors serving in the field of military medicine.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz