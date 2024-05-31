Roadmap for National Renovation Program to be completed by July

31 May 2024 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The preparation of the Roadmap for the National Renovation Program (NRP) will be completed by July of this year, Azernews reports that this was stated by Nargiz Bagirli, head of the Energy Efficiency Department of the Ministry of Energy, at the second annual report meeting of the Azerbaijan Rapid Technical Assistance Facility (AZTAF), funded by the European Union and managed by the World Bank.

She noted that several tasks have been carried out to support the activities of the Energy Efficiency Fund and to prepare the Roadmap for the NRP.

"Data on public buildings, excluding the liberated territories, have been collected. These buildings have been classified according to their typology and climate zones. Energy audits have been conducted on 10 public buildings in Baku, Ganja, Sheki, and Gakh."

