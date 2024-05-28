Azernews.Az

Tuesday May 28 2024

Turkiye's solidarity with Azerbaijan to remain eternal, Numan Kurtulmush

28 May 2024 16:26 (UTC+04:00)
Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Numan Kurtulmush congratulated Azerbaijan on May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Chairman on his official "X" account.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate the May 28 Independence Day of Azerbaijan, with whom we have always been shoulder to shoulder with the understanding of "one nation, two states"; I wish well-being, peace and health to the brother Azerbaijani people," the post reads.

