Turkiye's solidarity with Azerbaijan to remain eternal, Numan Kurtulmush

28 May 2024 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Numan Kurtulmush congratulated Azerbaijan on May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Chairman on his official "X" account.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate the May 28 Independence Day of Azerbaijan, with whom we have always been shoulder to shoulder with the understanding of "one nation, two states"; I wish well-being, peace and health to the brother Azerbaijani people," the post reads.

"Tek millet, iki devlet" idrakiyle her daim omuz omuza olduğumuz Azerbaycan’ın, 28 Mayıs Bağımsızlık Günü’nü en kalbi duygularımla tebrik ediyor; kardeş Azerbaycan halkına esenlik, huzur ve sağlık diliyorum.



Azerbaycan’ın haklı gururunu ve coşkusunu yürekten paylaştığımız bu… pic.twitter.com/GoTYvtInG5 — Numan Kurtulmuş (@NumanKurtulmus) May 28, 2024

