Heydar Aliyev factor to play an important role in interstate relations between Russia, Azerbaijan, President says

23 April 2024 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

“The factor of Heydar Aliyev has always played and will continue to play an important role in the interstate relations between Russia and Azerbaijan,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Moscow, which brought together railway veterans and workers to mark the 50th anniversary of the Baikal-Amur Mainline, Azernews reports.

The President of Azerbaijan also thanked the BAM workers for perpetuating the memory of Heydar Aliyev, recalling that a railway station in the Angoya settlement was named after him. “The BAM workers know well that he traveled almost the entire distance on foot, by train, by helicopter, in difficult conditions from Bratsk to Vladivostok and Nakhodka, and for ten days shared joys and sorrows with the BAM workers,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz