UAE welcomes agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

22 April 2024 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

The United Arab Emirates welcomes the agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the delimitation and demarcation of land borders in four rural areas and closely monitors the process of building trust and strengthening peace between the two countries, Azernews reports, citing a statement published on the official website of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry expresses hope that the agreement will contribute to the strengthening of communication and dialogue bridges, strengthening of stability and constructive cooperation in the Caucasus region.

The official website quoted the UAE Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh as saying that this positive development established through direct communications will strengthen development and peace at both the regional and international levels. It will benefit both countries and their peoples and fulfill their mutual interests by achieving future progress and development.

The United Arab Emirates has close and valuable relations with both the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia. The UAE supports the establishment of peace and stability in the region and considers it important to resolve issues through peaceful and mutual dialogue.

---

