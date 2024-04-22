China's Chargé d'affaires highlights significant chance to enhance ties with Azerbaijan

22 April 2024 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Serious work is being done towards the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative. China and Azerbaijan have had a historic opportunity to raise bilateral relations to a higher level, Ding Tao, Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan, said at the event "Re-evaluation of Azerbaijan-China Relations: The Way Forward," Azernews reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan provides political support to China: "China welcomes Azerbaijan's international reputation and supports Azerbaijan within the framework of COP29. Today, serious work is being done to connect the Belt and Road Initiative with the Trans-Caspian route. There is cooperation between the two countries in the direction of alternative energy sources. Azerbaijan opened 5 trading houses in China. In 2023, the trade turnover between the two countries reached a record level of $3.1 billion. This means a 43 percent increase."

