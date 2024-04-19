Azerbaijan's ASAN Service, UN start new project [PHOTOS]

19 April 2024 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The State Agency for Service to Citizens and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan ("ASAN service") is starting a new project with the UN, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

The agency noted that the delegation led by the Chairman of the State Agency, Ulvi Mehdiyev, participated in the 23rd session of the UN Committee of Experts on Public Administration (CEPA) held in New York as part of its visit to the United States.

He spoke at CEPA's session entitled "Exchange of Promising Practices between Voluntary National Reporting Countries and Voluntary Local Reporting Cities for the Implementation of the 16th and 17th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)". During the speech, detailed information was given about the activities of the "ASAN Service," which was established on the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, as well as the projects implemented by the State Agency in the direction of achieving the 16th and 17th SDGs. At the same time, the achievements of "ASAN Service" in the international arena, as well as the importance of trainings carried out in various directions by "ASAN Innovative Development Centre," were brought to attention.

Besides, Mehdiyev met with Li Junhua, Deputy Secretary General of the UN for Economic and Social Affairs. During the meeting, the successful cooperation between the State Agency and the relevant UN department since 2013 was touched upon. The other party drew attention to the fact that "ASAN service" was awarded twice by the UN, and said that the application of the corresponding model in other countries is of particular importance.

During the meeting, it was agreed to implement a new cooperation project between the State Agency and the UN in order to implement the "ASAN service" model in different countries.

In addition, a meeting was held with Ivana Zivkovic, director of the Regional Office of the United Nations Development Program. The Chairman of the State Agency made a broad presentation on the activities of "ASAN service". The other side mentioned the projects implemented between the State Agency and the UN Development Program during the past period and said that they are ready to cooperate in the relevant directions from now on.

Mehdiyev met with Azerbaijani students studying in New York and surrounding states, as well as with young people living here, at the invitation of Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz