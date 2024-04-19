Construction of Aghdara-Aghdam highway starts

19 April 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The construction of Aghdara-Aghdam highway has been started, Azernews reports, citing State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA).

AAYDA noted that the road section of the 33.5 km long Aghdara-Aghdam highway, separated from the 9th km of the Sugovushan-Kalbajar highway, is 9 meters wide. The road, which will be 15 meters wide, is being built according to technical grade two with two traffic lanes.

Currently, earthworks are being carried out on the highway. Thus, by using special techniques, the removal of unsuitable soil and replacement of suitable material to the standard height, the widening of the road and its profile are being carried out.

To ensure the transfer of water according to the project along the road, the construction of pipe culverts and box culverts of different diameters is underway. In addition, a 5-span bridge is being built over the Khachinchay River in the Aghdam district under the project. Currently, the construction of bridge piers is underway.

In accordance with the Construction Norms and Rules, the implementation of the project, which is carried out under the supervision of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Highways, is carried out in accordance with the drawn up schedule and technological sequence.

To complete the construction works on time, the necessary number of manpower and equipment were involved in the area.

Aghdara-Aghdam highway is considered one of the road infrastructure projects implemented in the territory of Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions and will play an important role in the socio-economic development of Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation.

