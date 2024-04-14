Jeyhun Bayramov pays business trip to Uzbekistan

14 April 2024 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

On April 14, 2024, the Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for a business trip to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Ministry.

Within the framework of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will participate in the second ministerial meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between the Gulf Cooperation Council and Central Asian countries as an honored guest, as well as hold a number of bilateral meetings.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz