Azerbaijan FM expresses deep concern on growing tension between Iran, Israel
Azerbaijan is deeply concerned about the growing tension between Iran and Israel.
According to Azernews, this was poted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on the ministry's official "X" social account.
"We call on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid a dangerous escalation that will further aggravate the situation in the Middle East," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.
