Tajik President to visit Azerbaijan

13 April 2024 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon plans to make a state visit to Azerbaijan in the third ten days of May 2024, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Tajikistan said after a meeting between Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on April 12, Azernews reports.

The ministerial meeting took place on the sidelines of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Minsk. “The ministers exchanged views on holding the days of culture of Tajikistan in Azerbaijan, the days of Tajik cinema and the Tajik-Azerbaijani business forum in the second ten days of May,” the Foreign Ministry said, noting that issues of the regional and international agenda were also discussed.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a state visit to Dushanbe last April. The result of negotiations with the President of Tajikistan was the signing of 14 documents on cooperation. Once again, Ilham Aliyev came to Dushanbe in September as a guest of honor at a consultative meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia.

Rahmon previously paid an official visit to Baku in August 2018.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz