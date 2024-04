12 April 2024 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

On April 12, at about 16:50, Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of Garaiman settlement of Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Astaf settlement of Dashkasan region, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry.

Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

---

