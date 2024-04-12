Family members of intelligence officers martyred in Khojavend operation visit to Garabagh

12 April 2024 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

The family members of intelligence officers, who were martyred in "Khojavend operation" in 1997, have started to visit the Khojavend district.

On the 27th anniversary of "Khojavend operation" in 1997, they went to the area in Khojavend district, where the scouts rose to the peak of martyrdom, laid flowers on the place where the group was martyred, and commemorated their dear memories.

Later, it is planned to visit the families of the martyrs to Shusha and Khankendi.

It should be noted that in April 1997, two intelligence groups of the Azerbaijan Army infiltrated behind the enemy in the direction of Khojavand, which was occupied at that time, and performed their combat mission with honor. The first group returned without a loss. Another group of 8 people was surrounded on the way back. Azerbaijani scouts categorically rejected the enemy's demands to surrender, and a heavy battle began. Few groups have shown real heroism and strong resistance.

The other 7 people, who thought that Sergeant Agil Ahmadov, a member of the group, who was wounded during the heavy fighting, had already been killed, saw that their ammunition had run out and gathered in a group to avoid falling into the hands of the enemy.

They are the commander of the group, lieutenant Elkhan Agayev, members of the group - lieutenant Vugar Yarahmadov, sergeants - Anar Rzayev, Dinar Mustafayev, Agshin Hasanov, Nizami Alekbarov, Fariz Javadov.

The remains of the soldiers who died during the operation were recovered after 6 months as a result of the intense activity of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. They were buried in the Second Alley of Honor in Baku, and each was posthumously awarded the "Flag of Azerbaijan" order. Ulu Ondar rescued the unconscious group member, sergeant Agil Ahmadov, whom Armenia had sentenced to death, from two years of captivity.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz