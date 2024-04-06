Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire 30 times over past day

6 April 2024 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian armed forces have fired upon positions of the Azerbaijani Army, Azerbaijan reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

On April 5, starting from 21:55 to 23:20 (GMT+4), Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the directions of Musurskend settlement of Tovuzgala district, Ashaghi Shorzha, Yukhari Shorzha, Gunashli settlements of Basarkechar district and Aravus settlement of Gorus district using small arms of various calibers periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Alibayli settlement of Tovuz district, Khoshbulag settlement of Dashkasan district, Yellija and Zaylik settlements of the Kalbajar district and Chaghazur settlement of Lachin district.

To note, over the past day, the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in various directions were subjected to fire at a total of 30 times.

---

