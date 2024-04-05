Azerbaijan's next satellite launch scheduled for 2026

5 April 2024 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Climate change monitoring relies heavily on space technology. Currently, it is possible to measure climate change using more than 160 satellites worldwide.

According to Azernews, this was stated by Samad Asadov, the chairman of "Azercosmos," in his remarks to journalists.

He noted that 60 percent of the information obtained about climate change comes from space.

Asadov stated that the space agency is currently operating in all parameters in the liberated territories.

The chairman also announced that the next satellite projects are underway.

"We plan to launch the next optical observation satellite into orbit in 2026."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz