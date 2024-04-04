Five-way meeting of chief prosecutors of Caspian littoral states underway in Baku

4 April 2024 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

A five-way meeting of the chief prosecutors of the Caspian littoral states is being held in Baku.

Azernews reports citing Azertag that the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Umayra Taghiyeva, high-ranking officials of the Prosecutor General's Offices of the Republic of Azerbaijan and other Caspian states, and others are participating in the event.

