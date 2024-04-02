Azerbaijani Army position in direction of Nakhchivan comes under fire

2 April 2024 09:12 (UTC+04:00)

The positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Nakhchivan came under fire, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Defence Ministry.

"On April 1, from 22:00 to 22:20, the units of the Armenian armed forces from the positions located in the direction of Arazdeyan of Develi district, Saybali of Garakilsa district, the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the settlements of Hyderabad, Sadarak district and Shahbuz district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, from small arms. opened fire intermittently," the ministry announced.

