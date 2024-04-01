Toivo Klaar: European Mission in Armenia has not observed any unusual movement

1 April 2024 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

The European Mission operating in Armenian territory near the border with Azerbaijan has not observed any unusual movement, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Toivo Klaar, the Designated European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus, and the Crisis in Georgia, in his X social account.

The post reads that the mission patrolled along the Azerbaijani-Armenian border all day long and has not observed any unusual movements. Everything was calm and quiet.

EUMA patrolled along the AM-AZ border all day long, everything is calm and quiet, no unusual movements observed. EUMA wishes everybody a peaceful Easter! ✨ — European Union Mission in Armenia (@EUmARMENIA) March 31, 2024

