Toivo Klaar: European Mission in Armenia has not observed any unusual movement
The European Mission operating in Armenian territory near the border with Azerbaijan has not observed any unusual movement, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Toivo Klaar, the Designated European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus, and the Crisis in Georgia, in his X social account.
The post reads that the mission patrolled along the Azerbaijani-Armenian border all day long and has not observed any unusual movements. Everything was calm and quiet.
EUMA patrolled along the AM-AZ border all day long, everything is calm and quiet, no unusual movements observed. EUMA wishes everybody a peaceful Easter! ✨— European Union Mission in Armenia (@EUmARMENIA) March 31, 2024
