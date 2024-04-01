Azernews.Az

Monday April 1 2024

Toivo Klaar: European Mission in Armenia has not observed any unusual movement

1 April 2024 13:43 (UTC+04:00)
Toivo Klaar: European Mission in Armenia has not observed any unusual movement

The European Mission operating in Armenian territory near the border with Azerbaijan has not observed any unusual movement, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Toivo Klaar, the Designated European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus, and the Crisis in Georgia, in his X social account.

The post reads that the mission patrolled along the Azerbaijani-Armenian border all day long and has not observed any unusual movements. Everything was calm and quiet.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more