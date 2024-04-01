Deputy Minister of Economy: Liberation of territories creates new investment opportunities

1 April 2024 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijan continues to improve the investment environment, Azernews reports that this was stated by Sahib Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Economy, during the 8th session of the Azerbaijan-Romania Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Trade, Economic Relations, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, held in Baku today.

According to him, the establishment of industrial zones plays a crucial role in this matter. The Deputy Minister noted that the liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied territories has opened up new investment opportunities: "Protecting the environment around Garabagh is one of the main tasks in the restoration of the liberated territories."

Mammadov emphasised that the statistics of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania do not fully reflect the potential of bilateral cooperation.

"We call for further initiatives to promote and support mutually beneficial partnerships.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz